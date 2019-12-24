Ankit Tiwari, The 'Aashiqui 2' Singer, Has Given Many Hit Numbers | Here Is A List

Ankit Tiwari is an Indian playback singer who has sung many songs in Bollywood. The artist has had the chance of working with some big names in the industry like Pradeep Sarkar and Mohit Suri. According to reports, Ankit Tiwari’s career began upon meeting Pradeep Sarkar. With him, he got a chance to work on jingles and started composing background music for television programmes.

At the beginning of his career, Ankit Tiwari got a chance to compose music for Do Dooni Chaar and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. In the year 2014, he collaborated with Mohit Suri for Ek Villain where he got a chance to compose and sing Galliyan. The artist won Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for this song. The actor belongs to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The artist has composed music for several movies and songs including Roy, Pk, Singham Returns, and Rustom. Here is a list of Ankit Tiwari’s best songs that he has sung. Read on.

Best songs of Ankit Tiwari

Sun Raha Hai Na Tu

Sun Raha Hai Na Tu is a very popular song from the movie, Aashiqui 2. Aashiqui 2 was a drama movie based on a music star and an aspiring musician. The movie had many hit numbers. The movie was widely loved by fans and critics. One of the hit songs in the movie was Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, which was sung by Ankit Tiwari.

Galliyan

The song Galliyan is a very popular song from the movie Ek Villian. The song has been sung by singer Ankit Tiwari. This performance brought him numerous awards for the best playback singer that year. The movie revolves around a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with a girl and decides to mend his ways.

Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi

Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi is a hit song from the drama thriller movie Airlift. The song was sung by Ankit Tiwari and was well received by the audience. This song is a dance number and Akshay Kumar was seen grooving on it in the movie.

