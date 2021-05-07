Ankita Konwar Shares A Throwback Picture From The Time 'travelling Wasn’t A Distant Dream'

Ankita Konwar and her husband Milind Soman are complete travel freaks. The couple often shares their vacation and trekking pictures on social media, which proves that they've been bitten by the travel bug. Since the lockdown has restricted citizens from travelling and exploring the world, Ankita Konwar has been sharing throwback pictures on her social media. She recently shared a picture with her husband from one of their beach trips.

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman's throwback picture

Ankita Konwar and her husband posed for a picture by the beach in casual outfits. Ankita chose olive coloured cotton pants and a floral print crop top while Milind Soman chose a black sweatshirt and a pair of blue jeans. The couple stood close by each other and posed for a picture in their trademark matching eco-friendly slippers. Through the caption, Ankita shared her desire to go travelling again and also revealed that she misses travelling. She wrote,”#throwback to the time when travelling wasn’t a distant dream 😭”(sic).

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman have a lot of admirers on social media. Instagram users left some adorable comments for them which read,'Fabulous', 'Beautiful' and 'Hot'. One of their followers also noticed that the couple had been wearing matching slippers and expressed about it under their picture. Ankita and her husband Milind live a simple lifestyle and this leaves their fans fascinated. An Instagram user left a comment praising their picture, "There is great beauty in simplicity"(sic).

Ankita Konwar's latest Instagram posts

Amid the Pandemic, Ankita Konwar's latest Instagram posts are all about sending positive energy and vibration to her followers on Instagram. Through her social media posts, she sheds light on some of the most important things like exercising during periods, taking care of oneself during the Pandemic, and also staying away from fancy diets and instead eating healthy, home-cooked food.

Recently, Ankita Konwar shared this sun-kissed picture of her, flashing her cute smile. She shared this picture on Monday and spread some positive vibes. She wrote,"Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness 💕#mondaymood", sharing her Monday mood.

