Ankita Konwar Shares Pics Of Her 'roadside Romance' With Milind Soman As He Cycles 1000 Km

Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar are famously known for their healthy way of life. Soman has now set out to cover 1000km as he cycles from Baroda to Delhi and has Ankita right by his side cheering him on. She took to Instagram on Sunday and posted an adorable video of herself in a car, as her husband cycles and called it 'roadside romance'.

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman's 'roadside romance'

Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram account on Sunday and posted a video in which she can be seen in a car as she watches Milind Soman cycling. In the latest post shared by Konwar, Milind Soman can be seen sticking out his tongue for the camera, while Ankita smiled at him. She wrote, "Roadside romance while he's at his 150th km for the day." She also posted a picture in which a few fans can be seen gathered around the actor and one of them is doing pushups. Ankita Konwar gave her fans some clarity about what was actually going on when Soman asked his fans to do pushups to gain selfies with him in reward. She mentioned he was doing this at the 171 km mark.

See pictures from Ankita Konwar's story here

This is not the first time Ankita Konwar has accompanied Milind Soman and cheered him. She often encourages Milind Soman as he takes on marathons and completes massive challenges. Model turned actor recently embarked on a 416 kilometer Unity Run on Independence Day and Konwar supported him as he completed his mission. She also joined the actor on a few days and urged her followers to continue cheering for him. Konwar uploaded a picture of the duo running mentioned that they ran for 53 and 51 kilometers for two consecutive days. She wrote, "Ran yesterday’s 53 km in absolute rain and today’s 51 km in crazy heat and yet we managed to have so much fun! To have and to hold, to love, and to support till forever ❤️ @milindrunning has covered a little over 160 km till now of the total distance of 416 km. Being totally impervious to the weather around him. Let’s please keep cheering for him guys 🙌🏽🙌🏽."

Image: Instagram/@ankita_earthy