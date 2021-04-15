Ankita Konwar Shares Video Of Bihu Dance, Check Out Milind Soman's Reaction

Actor and fitness freak Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar took to Instagram and shared Bihu celebratory pictures. The festival Bihu is celebrated in the northeastern region of India, marking the beginning of the Assamese New Year. Ankita who hails from Guwahati, shared a video while showcasing the Bihu dance which is the traditional folk dance of Assam performed on the special day. Ankita also recalled childhood memories of performing the Bihu dance and how she would enjoy it in her school, stage, or in her house.

Ankita Konwar performs Bihu dance

Ankita wrote that she always enjoyed performing Bihu and the pleasure she gets while doing so is just unmatchable. “Oh, how I LOVED dancing Bihu as a child! Never had to force a smile whenever I performed, be it the stage or in the house, the smile was always genuine. It still brings that smile back whenever I hear the sound of dhol-pepa,” she captioned the video. Milind Soman's comment on the post grabbed attention as he requested her to teach him the steps of the traditional dance form.

She also shared a post while showing off her traditional stunning saree while posing with her husband Milind. Looking back at the hometown memories of celebrating the festival, Ankita confessed that she is missing the ‘the sounds of dhol-pepa, food, the smell of Orchids', and many more that are a part of the traditional festival. “Wish you all a very happy Bohag Bihu. Missing the smell of orchids called #kopouful, missing all the delicious food, missing the sounds of dhol-pepa, and missing the warmth of my crazy family but missing my father the most,” wrote Ankita.

(Image credit: Ankita_earthy/ Instagram)

