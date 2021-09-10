Ankita Lokhande Asks Shaheer Sheikh To 'shut Up' As He Almost Reveals Her Wedding Plans

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain have been dating for over three years. The couple has been open about their relationship and is often seen together. While Ankita Lokhande's fans are waiting to know about her wedding, her Pavitra Rishta 2.0 co-star recently spilt some beans on her plans. However, Ankita was quick enough to stop him and reveal any further.

Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh are gearing up for the premiere of their upcoming show Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The two are currently promoting their show via interviews and other means. In one such interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ankita was asked about her plans post Pavitra Rishta. When Ankita laughed and said she has nothing to do, Shaheer Sheikh suddenly said she is getting married. Ankita instantly reacted to Shaheer Sheikh's statement and asked him to "Shut up" several times and denied what he had said. Shaheer asked the crew to wipe his statement and said he has no idea.

More about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding plans

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are often vocal about their relationship as they can be seen n each other's social media pages. The two even pen heartfelt notes for each other. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita once hinted at her marriage plans with Vicky. She called marriage beautiful and shared she is excited about it. She also revealed she will get married soon and wished to tie the knot in either Jodhpur or Jaipur.

Ankita Lokhande once penned a heartfelt note for Vicky Jain and shared how he has been by her side through everything. While writing the post, Ankita shared an adorable photo with her beau. In the photo, she was donning a pink saree while Vicky wore a white t-shirt. In the caption, she wrote, "Dear vikki , You were there for me when times were tough . You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world."

IMAGE: ANKITA LOKHANDE'S INSTAGRAM