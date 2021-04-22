Ankita Lokhande Bags Lead Role In Murder Mystery Film 'Iti', Shoot To Begin In Shimla

Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the period drama flick, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, followed by her supporting role in the 2020 action-drama film, Baaghi 3. The actor has only played supporting roles in big-screen projects, however, it is soon going to be changed. According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Ankita Lokhande has bagged her first lead role in the Bollywood film, Iti. Produced by Vivek Oberoi, the film is directed by Vishal Mishra.

Ankita bags lead role in a Bollywood film

As mentioned in Bollywood Hungama, a source told the portal that Ankita Lokhande has already signed the film. Iti is a murder mystery film that follows the story of a girl who has to solve her own murder. The source revealed that when the makers of the upcoming film were scouting for a good performer, they spoke to Ankita who also loved the role. Bollywood Hungama's source also shared that the shooting of the film was supposed to begin this month in Shimla. However, the Covid second wave has now delayed the plans.

Iti cast

Iti was announced by Prenaa Arora in 2020. Producer Vivek Oberoi had also shared a post on Instagram in June 2020. He had shared a poster of the film that read as "Can you solve your own murder, Iti". The poster had also shared some details about the film. The film is penned by Vishal Mishra and Aabhar Dadhich. Iti cast ensemble includes Vivek Oberoi as Prabhu Singh.

It also stars Rajeev Sen and Taher Shabbir. Rajesh Roshan will serve as the music composer of the film. Talking about his character, Vivek said, "Introducing #PrabhuSingh, my character from @ItiTheFilm This one's different and very special to me. Watch out for him, hope you love him as much as I got fascinated with him!".

A peek into Ankita Lokhande's movies

On the work front, Ankita was last seen in the action-drama film, Baaghi 3. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. Baaghi 3 was theatrically released in India on March 6, 2020. It is the third installment of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi venture.