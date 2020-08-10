Ankita Lokhande Shares A Happy Picture With Two New Members Of Her Family; See Here

Amid the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, Ankita Lokhande on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share a happy picture. Introducing two new members of her family — the twins — Abeer and Abeera, Ankita wrote, 'A new life's begun'.

Lokhande also tagged her boyfriend Vicky Jain in the post. Apart from Jain, Abhishek Srivastava, Varsha Jain, and Reshu Jain were also tagged in the post. Dressed in a black dress and holding the babies in her arms, Ankita flashed a big smile on her face as she posed with them.

According to the reports, Vicky Jain's sister Varsha delivered the twins. Celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal, Karan Patel, Prarthana Behere, Mrunal Thakur, and Ashita Dhawan dropped in congratulatory messages on the post.

'Believe you both are together': Ankita Lokhande shares Sushant Singh's mother's pic

Ankita Lokhande spotted with a smile on her face

Actor and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former longtime girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was spotted in her car. The video that is going viral on the internet sees Ankita Lokhande sitting comfortably in the front seat of her silver sedan. Ankita Lokhande was all smiles as she looked at the camera in this short video clip before taking off. Here is a look at Ankita Lokhande’s video —

Ankita Lokhande reacts to Shweta Singh Kirti’s ‘God is with us’ post, Read more

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita Lokhande set foot in the Hindi Film industry with the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The period-drama featured Ankita in a pivotal role as Jhalkari Bai. Apart from Manikarnika, Ankita also starred in the superhit action-drama Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The actor is reportedly in talks with several filmmakers about her upcoming film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.