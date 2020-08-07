Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Shweta Singh Kirti’s ‘God Is With Us’ Post, Read More

Ankita Lokhande recently reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti's latest post. Shweta shared the post after actor Rhea Chakraborty reached Mumbai's ED office today, on August 7, 2020. Shweta's post hinted towards someone being protected in the 'spiritual world.'

Shweta Singh Kirti shares a 'God Is With Us' post

She took to her social media to share a picture wherein Lord Shiva can be seen embracing an individual. The picture had a quote that said that someone had stated that one should be careful about whom they 'mess' with as one does not who protects them in the spiritual world.

She captioned the post saying, 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'God Is With Us.' Ankita was quick to react to the post wherein she left a comment which said, 'Prayers' with a praying emoji. Take a look at the post shared by the Dil Bechara actor's sister along with Ankita's reaction to it.

Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation

This post came right after Rhea's appearance at the ED office. Earlier in the day, the Central agency had rejected Rhea's request in seeking exemption from interrogation till SC hearing in her petition. The ED is currently investigating the financial angle in Sushant's death case and has named Rhea under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had also asked the actor to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on August 7.

After Sushant's father KK Singh had filed FIR against Rhea in Patna, she had released a video of herself and said that truth will win. However, Rhea's building supervisor while speaking to Republic TV had said that the actor and her family left in the middle of the night earlier this week. He also claimed that the family of 4 left together in a blue car and had big suitcases with them.

Hearing Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case filed by the MS Dhoni actor's father from Patna to Mumbai, the single-member Supreme court bench on August 5 refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action and decided that the matter would be taken up for hearing again next week. The apex court also gave the Maharasthra government and police three days' time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

