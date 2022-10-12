Ankita Lokhande has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Randeep Hooda in the upcoming biopic on the late freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Titled Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the movie also marks Hooda's directorial debut after filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar reportedly opted out due to unknown reasons.

Born in May 1883, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a lawyer, politician and activist who rose to fame for coining the term 'Hindutva'. The biopic will be released on May 26, 2023, as it would mark Savarkar's 140th birth anniversary.

According to ANI, Ankita said she loves taking on 'challenging and pivotal' roles that leave a mark on the viewers. She further called the project an 'inspiring story' that needs to be narrated.

"I love essaying challenging and pivotal characters that not just take the narrative forward but also leave an impact on the audience. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is one such inspiring story that needs to be told and I'm happy to be associated with it," Ankita mentioned.

The shooting of the film, which also stars Amit Sial in a pivotal role, has already started in full force. The movie is conceptualised by Sandeep Singh, while Randeep has also co-written the script alongside Utkarsh Naithani. It has been produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios.

Randeep dropped the first look poster from the biopic on the late politician's 139th birth anniversary earlier this year. He also mentioned, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long. Wishing you all a very Happy Veer Savarkar Jayanti!."

