Ankita Lokhande Opens Up On Her Plans To Have Baby With Hubby Vicky Jain: 'Abhi To Main..'

TV and film star Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain have been painting the town red with their romance ever since they tied the knot last year. After dating for more than three years, the couple exchanged vows in a grand and lavish ceremony in Mumbai. While the two never fail to give away major couple goals, fans recently speculated the Pavitra Rishta star is pregnant. However, Ankita Lokhande has now cleared the air and revealed her baby plans with her husband.

Ankita Lokhande recently graced the stage of the ongoing dance reality show DID Super Moms. The actor was accompanied by her co-star Usha Nadkarni, who played late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mother in the ZeeTv show Pavitra Rishta. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita Lokhande shared a promo of the show in which she could be seen shaking a leg with the actor and the show's judge Urmila Matondkar on the track Rangeela Rangeela from the latter's 1995 film Rangeela.

After receiving a lot of love for her dance moves, Ankita Lokhande was asked about her baby plans with her husband Vicky Jain. Host Jay Bhanushali emphasised on the dance reality show's title and asked Lokhande when she will become a "super mom." In her reply, Ankita Lokhande said, "Abhi to main baby hoon, khood baby hoon." (I am myself a baby right now.) The actor's co-star Usha Nadkarni had a hilarious response to her statement and left the audience in splits. Pointing to her lap, the actor asked Ankita to sit in her lap as she is a baby. Watch the video here.

Ankita Lokhande stunned in a beautiful pink coloured saree which she wore with a matching noodle-strap blouse. The actor accessorised her look with a heavy necklace, earrings and some bangles and completed it by tying her hair in a ponytail. Take a look at the actor's stunning pictures.

Ankita Lokhande sparks pregnancy rumours

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot back in December 2021 in a grand ceremony. Since then, the couple has been spending a lot of time together. They recently went on a trip to Goa during which the Manikarnika star sparked pregnancy rumours with one of her photos. As the photo had Vicky Jain's hand placed on Lokhande's stomach, fans speculated the couple might become parents soon.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita