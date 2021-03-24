Ankita Lokhande Reveals Horrors Of Experiencing 'casting Couch' Twice In Her Career

In Ankita Lokhande's latest news, the Pavitra Rishta actor revealed she has faced a few casting couch experiences in her career. Lokhande spoke about how she had encountered the casting couch twice, one when she was a budding actor and was only 19-20 years old. Whereas she faced it again when she wanted to venture into films after her successful television stint. Read all about it below.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said that the first incident took place when she was young and she was asked to "compromise" if she wanted the role. Ankita said she was smart, alone in that room and she was only 19 or 20 years old and she asked him what type of "compromise" did the producers want, -did she had to go to parties or dinner? Ankita wanted to avoid the situation and when she was asked outright to sleep with the producer she took him to the task. She said the producer wanted a girl to sleep with and not a very talented girl to work with and she left the room. He apologized to her and said he will try to take her in the film but she refused and said even if he wanted to take her, she was no longer interested in the film

In the same interview, Ankita Lokhande revealed the second incident that took place when she was already a popular face on television and wanted to get into films. She said when she got back again into films, she met a producer. She mentioned that she shook hands with that person and just got those "vibes" from him. She refused to call out the name since he was a big actor. She knew it will not work out for her since it was again a "give and take" thing and she understood and left the room because it was not for her.

Details of Ankita Lokhande's movies and tv shows

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame for her role of 'Archana' along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles in Ekta Kapoor's serial Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. She won several awards for her role including two Star Guild Awards for 'Best Actress in Drama Series', 'Television Personality of The Year (Female)' at Indian Telly Awards, and more, and was one of the highest-paid television actors until she retired in 2018 to venture into films. Ankita started her film career as 'Jhalkaribai' in the historical periodic movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which starred Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. She then appeared as 'Ruchi Nandan' in the 2020 action film Baaghi 3 that starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritesh Deshmukh.

Promo Image Source: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram