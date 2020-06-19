'You Were Sushant's...': Sandip Ssingh Reveals As He Shares Heartfelt Note For Ankita

Quick links:
These past few days if there is a face that has been near Sushant Singh Rajput's family or accompanying Ankita Lokhande — it is producer Sandip Ssingh, a common long-time friend of both. Sandip took to his Instagram handle on Friday to share a heartfelt note for Ankita Lokhande.
Revealing how Ankita has to date not removed Sushant's name from the house nameplate, Sandip wrote that they both were made for each other. He wrote that only she could have saved him and he wishes how they both could have married. 'You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever,' Sandip wrote.
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him!
Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face.
Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid!
I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
Today when I entered your house bhai there was no hug, no masti and laughter.... 10 yrs of brotherhood with you and you left me shocked, broken and speechless...all our memories all those love filled moments we spent as a family will now forever haunt me. You promised me that you will be the first actor in my directorial debut, you said we are both Bihari and hence we have to rule this industry together. You broke all your promises today...You betrayed me my brother...you have left me alone @sushantsinghrajput
A friend in need is a friend indeed.— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 17, 2020
We all must appreciate #Sandipssingh who stood by the family of #SushantSinghRajput like a rock in the most critical time.They were old friends.Sandip took all efforts to arrange his postmortem to funeral like a family member.
Hats off to him. pic.twitter.com/zqqqWcvAzy
