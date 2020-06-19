When John Cena posted Sushant Singh Rajput's pic with Armymen & actor had fun response

John Cena’s love for India and Indian celebrities is well-known. The wrestler has the habit of posting pictures of Indian celebrities on his Instagram handle, sometimes photoshopping their images and turning it into a meme, which Ranveer Singh is familiar with. Only those who are popular or have a notable body of work have featured on his page.

It seems the WWE star held Sushant Singh Rajput in high regard too, as the actor too had featured on his handle once before. Cena, on September 17 last year, had shared a candid snap of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Star, wearing sunglasses and dressed in Army pants, while standing with Armymen. The wrestler in his usual style, did not have any caption, but the snap had made headlines in India.

Here’s the post

Sushant did have some words though, as he replied that he’d meet the wrestler at Wrestlemania 36.

His comment had come over six months before the event, considered among the biggest in wrestling circles. took place in March this year.

John Cena’s second post for Ssuhant, however, was a similar one, without any caption, but unfortunately after his untimely demise on Sunday. Their conversation on meeting at Wrestlemania, not just this year, but also in the future, stayed unfulilled.

The star wrestler had also shared photos of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor who also passed away earlier this year.

Sushant Singh Rajput beathed his last at his home in Bandra, Mumbai where he was found dead on Sunday. His post-mortem has confirmed asphyxia due to hanging as the cause of his death. His last rites were held the next day and it was attended by some of the stars of the film industry like Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, among others.

His family then travelled to Patna and immersed his ashes in Holy Ganga on Thursday. They also held a prayer meet in his memory the same day. Tributes have been pouring in for the Chhichhore star, many like Shraddha and Mahesh Shetty, who was the last person Sushant called, opening up on Thursday.

