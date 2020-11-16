Ankita Lokhande Tells Boyfriend Vicky Jain, 'Don't Talk Like This On Social Media'; Watch

Ankita Lokhande in a video from Diwali is seen teaching boyfriend Vicky Jain about social media etiquettes. The video shows how Ankita along with friends Aparna Dixit, Sana Makbul were wishing everyone a Happy Diwali but looks like she didn't like the way Vicky Jain was wishing.

"Baby, you don't talk like this on social media," Ankita exclaimed and one of the friends in the background is heard saying, "Yeah, we have to teach you!".

Ankita Lokhande shares mushy picture with beau Vicky Jain, drops 'heart'

"I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing -I love you - @jainvick #viank," she wrote in November.

Ankita Lokhande shares picture with boyfriend Vicky Jain, says 'My baby is here'

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's photos

Ankita Lokhande once in a while shares pictures with her partner Vicky Jain. She had shared a picture of them as they posed at a tourist location. The two looked very romantic in the photo as Ankita wrote the lyrics of the song Shallow from Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born. Take a look —

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.