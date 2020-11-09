Ankita Lokhande Shares Mushy Picture With Beau Vicky Jain, Drops 'heart'

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram to share a picture with her beau Vicky Jain. In the picture, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain flashed a smile cozily sitting on a couch. The actor was spotted in a casual look as she donned a checkered short while Vicky Jain opted for a plain blue shirt paired with white pants. Ankita Lokhande posted the picture with a heart emoticon.

Fans in a huge number showered love on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's photo. Celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Dallijeet Kaur, Ashita Dhawan, Rashmi Desai, Arti Singh and Kashmera Shah appreciated the actor's picture. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's photo.

Also Read| Ankita Lokhande wishes 'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain 'peace & happiness' on birthday

Also Read| Ankita Lokhande wishes 'one & only Mr. Lokhande' a Happy Birthday

Ankita Lokhande's Karwa Chauth celebration

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and shared a video and a series of pictures celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020 through her official account on November 4, 2020, Wednesday. The actor draped a sheer red saree with golden print all over. She wore designer couture by fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana. She accessorised her outfit with a choker piece of the same shade with green and golden stones. Lokhande tied her long curly hair in a tidy ponytail. To round off the look, she opted for red lipstick and highlighted her eyes with black kohl.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Ankita Lokhande wished everyone on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020. In her second post, she wrote, “Happy Karwa Chauth to all the beautiful ladies out there”. The actor also thanked Anuradha Khurana for the red saree she was wearing by saying, “Thanku @anusoru for this lovely saree I’m loving it”, and shared credits for Kalki Fashion, Anuradha Khurana, and Nidhi Kurda. Check out Ankita Lokhande's photos.

Also Read| Ankita Lokhande spends quality time with her pets, calls them 'mamma's boys'; watch

Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain her soulmate

Ankita Lokhande who has been rumoured to be dating businessman Vicky Jain since 2017 often shares photos with him on her social media. In the recent past, she took to her Instagram to share yet another mushy photo with him. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain shared a tender moment in the sepia filtered photo that she shared.

The actor penned a long note sharing her feelings about him. She wrote, "I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate â¤ï¸ Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations â¤ï¸And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazingðŸ¤—I love you ðŸ˜½". Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's picture.

Also Read| Ankita Lokhande shares throwback picture from her show 'Pavitra Rishta'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.