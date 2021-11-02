Ankita Lokhande To Officially Tie The Knot With Long-time Beau Vicky Jain: Reports

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is all set to get hitched to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain soon. The couple has been dating for over three years and has decided to start a new chapter of their lives by officially tying the knot. Check out the details of their wedding below.

Ankita Lokhande to marry Vicky Jain

According to a report from Indian Express, a friend closed to the couple informed the outlet that Ankita and Vicky have fixed the date for their wedding. In a bid to keep the affair private, only close friends of the couple have been informed about the ceremony. The invitation cards for the reception will be sent out after carrying out a few rituals and puja ceremonies, as reported by Indian Express. The friend of the couple also told the news outlet that Ankita and Vicky's wedding will take place in Mumbai considering that they both hail from the city.

More on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Previously, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 36-year-old actor had enthused about getting married. She also expressed her desire to have a destination wedding as well as have a 'Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani wedding'. Known for avidly using their social media, the duo has never shied away from flaunting their love for each other. Recently, Ankita donned a red saree while her beau Vicky Jain dressed smartly in formals for a video on Instagram. The actor shared the video with the caption, ''Me and mine ❤️''.

Additionally, she had shared a lengthy post for beau Vicky Jain where she poured her heart out while expressing her feeling for him. She wrote, ''Dear vikki ,You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything , or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me.''

She continued by writing, '' Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide.I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve.''

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita