Ankita Lokhande Shares A Picture With Beau Vicky Jain With A 'special Promise'

Actor Ankita Lokhande is currently shooting romantic sequences on screen with Shaheer Sheikh after reprising her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2. The real-life scenario is not far off from the series as the actor recently shared a lovely picture with her beau Vicky Jain. What made the fans swoon is the heartfelt caption hinting at their eternal love for each other.

Ankita Lokhande makes a promise with Vicky Jain

Taking to her Instagram on October 12, the 36-year-old actor treated her fans with a loved up picture with her beau Vicky Jain. Sporting a nude attire, the actor was seen cuddling up to Vicky as the latter lovingly leaned on her. In the caption, Anikta wrote, ''Yeh vaada raha 🎵''.

This is not the first time that the actor has shared images with her beau online as her recent pictures from her outing with Vicky were much loved by the fans. She shared them with the caption, ''Soak in as much of today as you possibly can – the sights, the sounds, the smells, the emotions, the triumph, and the sorrow. These are in our daily lives but we often forget to take them in and truly appreciate them.''.

Ankita Lokhande on the work front

The actor has been in the news lately for reprising her role in Pavitra Rishta 2 as Archana opposite Shaheer Sheikh who stepped into the shoes of Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. Released on September 15 on a digital platform, the series is garnering a lot of attention for reviving one of the most popular couples of the small screen, Archana and Manav. For the promotions, Ankita used her social media platform to interact with her fans and address their burning questions about the series.

She also shares fun BTS videos and pictures from the set adding to the fans' excitement of the series. Recently, she shared videos of her enjoying Pani Puri on the sets and having a date with Manav. Ankita shared the video with the caption, ''A date with Manav and makkhi. What a coffee date 😛Thanku so much Manav for coffee with makkhi in it 😂''.

