Ankita Lokhande’s BF Vicky Jain Supports 'Manikarnika' Actor Amid Fight With Shibani

Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain came out in support of her, amid a verbal spat with Shibani Dandekar where she accused Ankita of seeking 'two-seconds fame'. Jain wrote, "There’s a difference between being liked and being valued. A lot of people like you. Not many value you. Be valued."

Shibani Dandekar hit out at Ankita Lokhande over ‘capitalising’ on Rhea Chakraborty being ‘targetted’ in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After the former had taken a dig at ‘princesses’ and highlighting their posts about ‘fate’ and ‘karma’, allegedly a reference to the latter, Ankita had put out a strong message for her ‘haters’. Shibani wrote that Ankita was the ‘driving force’ and that she should be ‘called out’ for it.

Netizens have unanimously come out in support of Ankita Lokhande and lauded her for standing up for justice for late Bollywood actor and her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

