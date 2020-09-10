TV Actors Extend Support To Ankita As She Hits Back At Shibani's '2 Seconds Of Fame' Jibe

Ankita Lokhande took to social media on Wednesday to post a long clarifying note regarding her stance on the campaign for justice for late Bollywood actor and her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She hit out at trolls for labelling her as "the other woman" (sautan) and a "widow" and also questioned Rhea Chakraborty's actions as she asked, "Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs?".

Lokhande faced flak from Rhea's friend Shibani Dandekar who accused her of capitalizing on Rhea's plight in order to gain "2 seconds of fame". Social media has flooded with retaliatory posts over Dandekar's comment as enraged netizens have defended Ankita by claiming that she is a successful actor and has stood by Sushant and his family through thick and thin.

Television actors, including Rashami Desai, Kamya Shalabh Dang, Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu and many others who have known Ankita Lokhande from the early days of their careers, have also slammed the "2 seconds of fame" comment and shared heartfelt posts in Ankita's defense. Rashami Desai, of Uttaran fame, wrote an open letter and revealed how she knew Sushant and Ankita when they were together. She also hit out saying that her close friend Ankita "is already a star and doesn't need fame".

@anky1912 I know who you are and the entire country knows who #ankitalokhande is 💓 pic.twitter.com/94bn0wWRMC — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Kamya Punjabi condemned the personal attack and sent a "tight hug" to Ankita. Teejay Sidhu also shared that Ankita is an actor who has starred in a popular TV show for six years and that she has much more than "2 seconds of fame". Teejay's husband and actor Karanvir Bohra also wrote a note in support of Ankita and expressed that it's sad to see personal jibes aimed at her on social media.

2 mins fame? Seriously? From a man's death who meant the world to Ankita..??? Only a sick mind can think something like this! Ankita people who know you, they know ur truth as well! Tight hug 🤗 @anky1912 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 10, 2020

While everyone has a right to their opinion, let's not undermine what another has achieved. When you've starred in a hit tv serial for SIX years, you've earned much more than 'TWO SECONDS' of fame. 🙏 @anky1912 #AnkitaLokhande — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) September 10, 2020

I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn't work out,they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande https://t.co/vq2yZis3Ia — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020

Shibani Dandekar hit out at Ankita Lokhande over ‘capitalising’ on Rhea Chakraborty being ‘targetted’ in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After the former had taken a dig at ‘princesses’ and highlighting their posts about ‘fate’ and ‘karma’, allegedly a reference to the latter, Ankita had put out a strong message for her ‘haters’. Shibani wrote that Ankita was the ‘driving force’ and that she should be ‘called out’ for it.

This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out! https://t.co/egM6iZRuHU — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) September 10, 2020

