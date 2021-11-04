Ankita Wishes Milind Soman On His B'day; 'Love You With Every Molecule Of My Existence'

As the entire nation is immersed in the celebration of Diwali, Supermodel Milind Soman has another reason to mark the occasion as he turns a year older. The model turned 56-year-old as he celebrated his birthday on November 4 coinciding with the festival of lights. Fans were quick to pour in wishes via social media but his wife Ankita Konwar easily took to the cake for the most heartwarming wish.

Ankita Konwar on Milind Soman's birthday

Taking to her Instagram on November 4, the 30-year-old shared a glimpse into the intimate birthday celebration together. In the picture, Milind sported an adorable sign as he poses with the table decorated with red petals places in a heart shape. Ankita also prepared slices of cake for the birthday boy. She also shared several other pictures of them enjoying quality time by doing their favourite activities together.

In the caption, Ankita poured in love for Milind as she called him the 'love of her life'. She also did not miss the opportunity to wish her followers on the occasion of Diwali. She wrote,

''Happy birthday to the love of my life 😘 To me, you are the glory of a thousand suns, the song that sings right to my heart. You possess the passion of a midnight ocean, the zeal to complete new challenges, the determination to keep yourself motivated and a kind of love for life that is nothing short of meditation. Love you with every little molecule of my existence and I wish you all the happiness that you deserve ❤️❤️🤗🤗 Happy Deepawali to everyone else 😃🤗. #happybirthday #birthdayboy #hapiness #love #togetherforever #happydiwali''

Milind Soman also took to his Instagram to share multiple images on the occasion of his birthday as well as to wish his fans a happy Diwali. He wrote, ''Happy 56 to me and happy Diwali to you all #mygarden #birthday #life #love #health #happiness #diwali 📸''

Supermodel Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018. The duo has been flaunting their relationship online as they share glimpses into their activities together with their fans. Being a fitness enthusiast, Milind has often posted videos and pictures with his wife as they work out together.

Image: Instagram/@ankita_earthy