Milind Soman Finally Reveals Who Clicks Pictures Of Him And Ankita On Their Run

Milind Soman is known for leading a healthy life and has always given his fans fitness goals through his posts on social media. He is often joined by his wife, Ankita Konwar, who is always a fitness enthusiast and the model turned actor answered a question several people had in mind through his latest post. Soman finally revealed who clicks pictures of him and Ankita while they are running.

Milind Soman reveals who clicks pictures of him and Ankita on their run

Milind Soman took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share yet another picture of him and his wife on a run. In the caption of the picture, he mentioned that the duo had completed 20km in the hills and also mentioned that they were going so after a long time. He also mentioned that it was in the place he loves, with the person he loves. His caption read, "20km today after a long time in the hills that I love and with the person that I love." He then went on to address a question fans have always wondered about. Soman revealed that it's his driver who clicked the action-packed pictures of him and Ankita as they go on a run. He wrote, "If anyone still really wants to know who takes these pictures, it's my driver.”

Soman also posted a reel on his Instagram account, through which fans and followers can see the couple jog down a scenic and peaceful path. In the caption, Soman mentioned that this was what a 'perfect date' looked like for the couple. Ankita can be seen in a bright pink tank top, while Soman wore a grey t-shirt.

The couple recently went on yet another adventure as they cycled 65km from Baramulla to Uri. Soman mentioned that it was his wife's longest ride so far and he was proud of her for finishing comfortably. He wrote in the caption, "Indian army did a fabulous job of organising this women-only cycling event, with girls travelling to Kashmir from all over the valley and the country, looking forward to more!!" See the video here.

(Image: Instagram/@ankita_earthy)