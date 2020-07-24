Ankur Rathee Didn't Let COVID-19 Foil His Proposal To Fiance Anuja Joshi

In times of such crisis when everything around the world is disturbed, actors Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi have managed to steal their moment of happiness. The two didn’t let the pandemic come in the way of their love story and got engaged to each other after being together for a long span of seven years. Read ahead to know more-

Ankur Rathee and Anuja Joshi engaged

On July 19, 2020, Ankur Rathee proposed to his ladylove Anuja Joshi, followed by a 4500km drive from California to Maryland. After being in a long-term relationship with each other for over seven years, the two actors have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. The two announced their engagement on their official Instagram handle with the caption, “19th July 2020. ðŸ’”.

While having a candid conversation with a leading entertainment daily when Ankur Rathee was asked about it, he said that he always knew that he was going to pop the question in 2020. Ankur said that the pandemic definitely threw a wrench in his plans, but where there's a will there's a way. Flying was too risky so Ankur had to drive across the United States of America to surprise Anuja Joshi and his wildly supportive family also enthusiastically agreed to join him. But, regardless of the activity these days, there are always risks of being exposed to the virus.

Ankur first created an itinerary of small towns with a very low number of cases and then researched for hotels that followed all the CDC guidelines. The actor then spoke to Anuja Joshi’s father about the family’s con fort and risk tolerance. Ankur said that it was an experience of a lifetime and he had kept it exactly how Anuja would want it to be, intimate, quiet, and with their loved ones. With the help of his family and Anuja Joshi’s twin sister, Aneesha Joshi, he managed to create the perfect moment to pop-up the question. After she said yes, one by one their family members started to show up. Ankur Joshi said that they were surrounded by love and light.

