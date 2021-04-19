Anmol Thakeria Dhillon Wishes Mom Poonam Dhillon On Her Birthday; Shares Throwback Pics

Poonam Dhillon celebrated her birthday on April 18, 2021, and among the many wishes from friends, fans and family was also the birthday message from her son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon. The latter took to his Instagram and shared a bunch of throwback pictures to wish his mother on her special day. Read along and take a look at the pictures and special wishes.

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon wishes mom Poonam Dhillon on her birthday

The Tuesdays & Fridays actor took to his Instagram feed and shared three pictures of his mother which were not less than two decades old and featured a toddler Anmol. The first two pictures were of the mom and son duo, while the third picture was of Poonam from her younger days. Alongside, he added an adorable message and wished her a Happy Birthday.

Anmol wrote, “Can’t do without you mummy, happy birthday” followed a red heart emoji. The post has received over 2.2k likes since it was shared on the photo-sharing platform. A series of fans and followers also showered love on the actor and wished her the best on her birthday in the comments under the post. Take a look at some of the comments under the post, here.

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon on the work front

The actor recently made his debut on the silver screen, with the movie Tuesdays & Fridays opposite actor Jhatalekhaa, who was also a debutante. The romantic comedy released in theatres on February 19, 2021, across the country and recently, arrived on Netflix on April 16, 2021. The movie revolves around a millennial couple who has decided that they will only meet twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The movie is written and directed by Taranveer Singh and the cast also featured Niki Walia, Aashim Gulati, Parmeet Sethi, Reem Shaikh and Zoa Morani, among others in supporting roles. It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar, under the respective banners of Bhansali Productions and T-Series. The movie had music by Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara and Tony Kakkar while cinematography was handled by Ewan Mulligan.

Promo Image Source: Anmol Thakeria Dhillon's Instagram

