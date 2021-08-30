'Annabelle Sethupathi': Taapsee Pannu & Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Film's Trailer Out; Watch

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu’s much-awaited feature film, Annabelle Sethupathi's trailer is finally out and is sure to leave fans in a fun riot as per the promising dialogue promo. The horror-comedy is set to arrive on Disney+Hotstar on September 17 in multiple languages. The trailer shows the backstory of a famous prince and his fiance, Annabelle ( essayed by Vijay and Taapsee) and then brings back the audience to the current time when a group of ghosts are trying to scare the palace's visitors, including Taapsee Pannu. Her quirky conversations with the ghosts coupled with Yogi Babu's impeccable comic timing have made the trailer look amazing.

The trailer was unveiled today at 5 pm by Mohanlal, Venkatesh Daggubati and Suriya in different languages.

Annabelle Sethupathi's trailer out

The Deepak Sundarajan directorial, which is originally made in Tamil, will be dubbed and streamed in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Tamil trailer of the movie was released by Suriya as he wished the film's makers good luck for their venture. The Telugu trailer was launched by Venkatesh while Mohanlal shared the Malayalam trailer.

While the movie is originally titled Annabelle Sethupathi, its Hindi version is titled Annabelle Rathore. Have a look at the trailer.

The movie marks Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu's first collaboration and has been shot in Jaipur in a span of less than one month. The makers had released the movie's first look and release date last week on August 26. The horror-comedy is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram and will witness the lead actors essaying dual roles.

As soon as the trailer was unveiled, fans have started showering love on the actors' social media handles, expressing their excitement on the movie's September 17 release.

Apart from the leading duo, the movie will also star Radikaa Sarathkumar, Devadarshini, Madhumita, Subbu Panchu, Yogi Babu and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The makers had planned a theatrical release for the movie, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will witness an OTT premiere.

More about the leading duo's upcoming projects

Apart from Anabelle Sethupati, Vijay will be seen in Vikram, which also stars Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. He will also take on a role in a political thriller titled Laabam, alongside Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. He has another political drama Tughlaq Durbar by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal's in his kitty.

While Taapsee will star opposite Gulshan Devaiah in Blurr, which is the Hindi remake of Julia's Eyes. She will also star in Shabaash Mithu, which follows the life of Indian cricketer, Mithali Raj.

(IMAGE- @SURIYA_OFFL/ TWITTER)