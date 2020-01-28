Annu Kapoor Makes Sarcastic Remark On Padma Shri Awards, Calls Himself 'undeserving'

In an ongoing massive controversy over Adnan Sami's Padma Shri award, 'Vicky Donor' actor Annu Kapoor took a jibe at the awards when a fan asked why was he not being bestowed with the honour. Said in jest, Annu Kapoor wrote how 'undeserving and unworthy' people like him aren't given such awards.

The fan who put up a Twitter poll asked, "Does celebrated comedian, actor, producer-director and host, honourable Annu Kapoor not deserve a Padma Award for his rare talent? Please vote.”

To this, Annu Kapoor said, (Translation of his tweet): "Thank you brother. Padma awards are given to deserving and able candidates, not to undeserving and unworthy people like me. Nonetheless, that you thought of me, was great and for that I am grateful to you."

धन्यवाद भाई लेकिन पद्म पुरस्कार केवल योग्य और deserving लोगों को ही दिए जातें हैं मुझ जैसे अयोग्य और नालायक को नहीं फिर भी आपने मुझे याद किया इसके लिए बहुत आभारी हूँ 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/PVXaSPGrby — ANNU KAPOOR (@annukapoor_) January 27, 2020

Padma Shri controversy

Reiterating its demand for a review of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Tuesday asked why the government could not shelter the oppressed Muslims of the neighbouring country when it has conferred Padma Shri on Pakistan-born singer Adnan Sami. Congress' Jaiveer Shergill too had a heated argument with Adnan Sami on Twitter over Padma Shri.

Sami, who was born in London to a Pakistan Air Force veteran, had applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016. He was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state as Maharashtra.

