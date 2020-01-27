Adnan Sami-Jaiveer Shergill Spat: Singer Calls Latter 'fake Peddler' For Remark On Father

The Padma Awards announcement got embroiled in a political row with the Padma Shri honour for Adnan Sami. While some political parties have called it ‘appeasement’ over the singer’s pro-government stand, the others have defended the move. Amid the controversy, the Tera Chehra artist got locked in a war of words with Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill.

Shergill had lashed out at the government’s decision to confer the fourth-highest civilian honour to Sami. He had highlighted how Kargil War veteran Mohmmad Sannaullah was declared a foreigner though the National Register of Citizens in Assam, but the singer, whose family had ‘fought against India,’ was honoured with the Padma Shri. The politician was referring to Sami’s father Arshad Sami Khan serving as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force in the 1965 war.

Adnan Sami hit back at Shergill’s comment, sarcastically asking him if someone could be penalised for his/her parents’ actions. The latter then called him an ‘uncle’. He added that Sami had ‘jumped border’, referring to the singer being a Pakistan citizen before taking Indian citizenship in 2016.

Adnan was at his sarcastic best as he took a dig by stating that the leader used his ‘Trial-Expired-Brain’ for his statements. Sami asserted that he had followed the legal process in becoming a Indian citizen.

Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second hand novelty store?

Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer?😳

Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that!😂 https://t.co/s1mgusEdDr — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 26, 2020

Uncle,i can reply in ur language but “Indian” culture teaches us to be respectful even to our enemies-u jumped border only recently so guess ur still learning.



Objection is to Policy of declaring Indian Soldier as foreigner & giving award to family of a Pak soldier.Good Day🙏 https://t.co/Tz8JxEqOur — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 27, 2020

Don’t ’Uncle’ me NOW & talk nonsense about knowing “Indian” culture NOW when in ur statement u hv d audacity of using uncouth words such as “Chamchagiri” which speaks volumes of ur lack of ‘culture’ & disregard 4 any form of respect 4 elders which is d ESSENCE of INDIAN CULTURE!! https://t.co/LeGNGkN7HR — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 27, 2020

& while ur at it ‘Mr. Lawyer’ know the meaning of ‘JUST JUMPED BORDER’..Perhaps ur ‘Trial-Expired-Brain’ (which u didn’t renew) didn’t know that I firstly came in “legally” as opposed to ‘jumped’ & secondly, lived ‘legally’ for 18 years in India before becoming a ‘legal citizen! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 27, 2020

The argument got nastier as Shergill then said that Sami had ‘distanced or disowned his own father’ to ‘earn few claps on Twitter’. The Lift Kara De star, however, was at his savage best in his reply again, as he said the Congress leader was speaking with his ‘presumptuous ignorant pedestrian pea-brain’. Sami asked him not to dare talk about his ‘sacred’ relationship with father, adding that he loved his father, who was his ‘other half.'

Well Uncle Ji, let me break to you that I don’t need lecture on Indian Culture from a person who has distanced or disowned his own father for sake of earning few claps on Twitter-Acha this reminds me can you highlight 5 contributions you made towards India in last 5 years? https://t.co/DvGUPLeVOL — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 27, 2020

Again u speak with ur presumptuous ignorant pedestrian pea-brain! Whr have I dared to distance myself from my mighty father whom I love & respect beyond words?? He is my other self!! Don’t u dare presume to talk about my sacred relationship with my late illustrious father bachay! https://t.co/8tJsuiiPSM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 27, 2020

Sami also mocked Shergill’s argument about his father’s past, by stating that his father did not make the aforementioned statement. He called Shergill an ‘ignorant dumb**s fake peddler’ for his statement.

