The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Adnan Sami-Jaiveer Shergill Spat: Singer Calls Latter 'fake Peddler' For Remark On Father

Politics

Adnan Sami and Jaiveer Shergill got involved in a spat after the singer's Padma Shri honour. The former slammed him for questioning his equation with father.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jaiveer Shergill

The Padma Awards announcement got embroiled in a political row with the Padma Shri honour for Adnan Sami. While some political parties have called it ‘appeasement’ over the singer’s pro-government stand, the others have defended the move. Amid the controversy, the Tera Chehra artist got locked in a war of words with Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill. 

READ: Adnan Sami Hammers Congress' Jaiveer Shergill For 'Magic Of Govt Chamchagiri' Comment

Shergill had lashed out at the government’s decision to confer the fourth-highest civilian honour to Sami. He had highlighted how Kargil War veteran Mohmmad Sannaullah was declared a foreigner though the National Register of Citizens in Assam, but the singer, whose family had ‘fought against India,’ was honoured with the Padma Shri. The politician was referring to Sami’s father Arshad Sami Khan serving as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force in the 1965 war.

Adnan Sami hit back at Shergill’s comment, sarcastically asking him if someone could be penalised for his/her parents’ actions. The latter then called him an ‘uncle’. He added that Sami had ‘jumped border’, referring to the singer being a Pakistan citizen before taking Indian citizenship in 2016.  

Adnan was at his sarcastic best as he took a dig by stating that the leader used his ‘Trial-Expired-Brain’ for his statements. Sami asserted that he had followed the legal process in becoming a Indian citizen. 

READ: Adnan Sami-Jaiveer Shergill's Spat Turns Nasty, Congress Neta Makes Personal Attack 

The argument got nastier as Shergill then said that Sami had ‘distanced or disowned his own father’ to ‘earn few claps on Twitter’. The Lift Kara De star, however, was at his savage best in his reply again, as he said the Congress leader was speaking with his ‘presumptuous ignorant pedestrian pea-brain’. Sami asked him not to dare talk about his ‘sacred’ relationship with father, adding that he loved his father, who was his ‘other half.'

Here’s are the tweets

Sami also mocked Shergill’s argument about his father’s past, by stating that his father did not make the aforementioned statement. He called Shergill an ‘ignorant dumb**s fake peddler’ for his statement. 

 

READ: Cong's Shergill Brands Adnan Sami 'enemy' Over His Pak Heritage, Says 'he Jumped Border'

READ: 'Keep Politics Out Of Art': BJP's Hans Raj Hans Defends Adnan Sami, Slams Cong-NCP Attack

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
KANGANA CELEBRATES PADMA SHRI WIN
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA