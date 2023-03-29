Anshula Kapoor Shares ‘fierce But Cute’ Self Love Note, Leaves Fans In Awe

Anshula Kapoor shared a self love note to the girls out there on her Instagram handle on Wednesday (March 29). Anshula gave a shout out to women who are 'trying to love their bodies'.

Sharing pictures of herself clad in a black monokini, Anshula shared an encouraging message at the end of her post which reads, "Shoutout to all the girls working on loving their bodies because that s**t hard and I'm proud of you." In her caption, she wrote, “Hi! I really don’t have a lot to say this time, just felt fierce but cute so thought I’ll post!”

Check out the post:

Anshula Kapoor on body positivity

This is not the first time Anshula has talked about the topic of body positivity. Earlier in a post, the star kid recalled her journey with body image issues and how she dealt with it. She confessed, “Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape. I’ve stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count, but I had a realization earlier this year. There’s a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill.”

“Am I owning it? Who cares!! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls, etc get the best of me & my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it.” she added.

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's relationship

In other news, Anshula Kapoor announced her relationship with boyfriend and screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on Monday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula posted a loved-up picture with Rohan and captioned it, “366”, likely hinting towards their one-year anniversary which the couple spent together in the Maldives. The shared photo is clicked at sunset, while the duo is inside an infinity pool, smiling and looking at each other.