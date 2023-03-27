Anshula Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar Instagram Official

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor recently made headlines after she publicly announced her relationship with boyfriend and screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on on Monday (March 27). Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula posted a loved up picture with Rohan and captioned it, “366”, likely hinting towards their one-year anniversary which the couple spent together in Maldives. The shared photo is clicked at sunset, while the duo is inside an infinity pool, smiling and looking at each other. Check out the post here:

Anshula Kapoor on her relationship

Anshula has previously posted numerous pictures with Rohan Thakkar but never clarified on their relationship. When asked about her relationship status she had stated, “I wish to politely decline to comment on it or talk about it with the media. Thank you for respecting my wish.”

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife Moha Kapoor, who died in 2012. Boney later married Sridevi and had two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Anshula shares a close bond with her brother Arjun, as well as both of her half-sisters.

When Anshula made headlines for body positivity

Anshula has struggled with weight control issues in the past. In the last few years, she went through a physical transformation and has had a massive weight loss. The businesswoman recently posted several pictures of herself wearing a bodysuit on her Instagram account along with a lengthy essay on loving herself and getting over her struggles with body image.

Anshula wrote, “Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape. I’ve stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There’s a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill."

“Am I owning it? Who cares!! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me & my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it,” she added.