After 'Indian Idol 11' row, Anu Malik returns, to compose for John-Emraan's 'Mumbai Saga'

The #MeToo movement made huge headlines at the end of 2018; however, its impact faded over time. Numerous names accused of sexual harassment, who were ‘boycotted’ for a while, returned to work. At the same time, some big names also supported the #MeToo ‘accused’, like Aamir Khan agreeing to do a film with Jolly LLB director Subhash Kapoor.

Another name whose return made headlines was Anu Malik. After the entire controversy over his return on Indian Idol 11, the music composer is all set to make a ‘comeback’ again. The veteran is composing music for Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga.

The director on Tuesday shared an incident with Anu Malik on Twitter. The Kaabil filmmaker wrote that Malik called him up in the morning to state that the song for his film was ready. Gupta even went on to hail his ‘Dedication, Hard work and Respect’ when Malik informed that he had been recording it all night in the studio.

Here’s the post

I’m up early getting ready for my shoot & I get a call from my music director Anu Malik that our song is ready.

“How come your up so early?” I ask him.

“I haven’t slept, been recording at the studio all night.” He replies.

Dedication. Hard work. Respect. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 3, 2020

Suniel Shetty, one of the members of the cast, also praised his director and his team.

That’s how my Director is too and so is his team 👍. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 3, 2020

For the unversed, Anu Malik returning to work as a judge on Indian Idol 11 late last year, got heated reactions, especially from Sona Mohapatra. The singer, who had accused Malik of sexual misconduct, went on a rampage against the channel airing the show, even calling out co-judge Vishal Dadlani for remaining silent. Malik had then denied all allegations against him and even took a ‘break’, not appearing on the show later in the season.

Later, he got a clean chit from the National Commission for Women, who closed the case against him ‘due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant.’ As NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma pinned the blame on Sona for her lack of response, she and another singer who made allegations against Anu Malik, Neha Bhasin, had shared how she was not contacted in the case.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Saga is a gangster tale set in ‘80s and ‘90s. The recent looks of John Abraham as a gangster and Emraan Hashmi as cop had made headlines. The movie also starring Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Kajal Aggarwal, among others, releases on June 19.

