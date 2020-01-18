Blamed For Anu Malik Case Closure, Sona Mohapatra Rages About NCW To Smriti Irani

After slamming the National Commission for Women (NCW), singer Sona Mohapatra reached out to Union Minister Smriti Irani to seek help in the alleged sexual harassment case against Anu Malik. The NCW closed the case “due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant”.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Mohapatra saying, "My office wrote to you multiple times. On one occasion you said you are traveling and will write back and twice we have written to you and in final mail, you wanted my number and you were asked your phone no. So that I can talk to you from office but you never replied."

In response to this, Mohapatra wrote to Irani and said, "I don’t know why it took them so long to make a perfunctory call. Isn’t the NCW set up to at least listen to women seeking help @smritiirani ji? After sharing multiple testimonies of assault & harassment, formally, shouldn’t Anu Malik be called for an enquiry, investigation? & now finally after more than 2 months of the matter & me formally lodging a complaint, the NCW called me to even hear me out." [sic]

Singer Neha Bhasin who has also complained against Anu Malik responded to Rekha Sharma and wrote: "Mam @sonamohapatra was not the only one who spoke up, but she did make the formal complaint.None of us were contacted to verify our statements.I got a call only yesterday after i said on twitter i was never contacted .So i am a bit perplexed on what basis was the case withdrawn." [sic]

1)I said I was travelling,once & followed up & wrote many times.2)Your office wrote me cryptic one liners like this.👇🏾3)No one called.4) No one explained what ‘evidence’ & what format or ‘documentation’ NCW sought5)I should send my personal no. on mail but you refuse to give urs? https://t.co/VbCOUNLLCK pic.twitter.com/ZEaHn2uXyU — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 18, 2020

1)NO ONE from NCW tried to reach out to any woman,Not once.2)Media included 1-on-1 interviews of many women & build a case of testimonies.Enough to start a proper enquiry.3)I reached out via Apoorva to U yesterday not reverse 4)It is ur job to give victims confidence to speak up. https://t.co/T4fWokBZFT — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 18, 2020

Music composer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women, including singers Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, and Shweta Pandit, offered to step down as a judge of a reality show on Sony TV, in November 2019.

