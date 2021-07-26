Anu Malik's Mother Bilquis Malik Passes Away At 86; Armaan & Amaal Malik Pay Tribute

Bilquis Malik, the mother of music composers, Anu Malik, Abu Malik, and Daboo Malik has passed away on Sunday, July 25 at the age of 86. According to a report by Mid Day, Bilquis had suffered a stroke on July 22, 2021, and was admitted to the Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. Bilquis was the sister of a renowned poet and lyricist, Hasrat Jaipuri.

The news of her death was confirmed by Abu Malik who said that she passed away peacefully. Bilquis Malik was buried at the Santa Cruz Kabrastan. The wife of the late composer, Sardar Malik is survived by her grandchildren and music composer Amaal Malik, singer Armaan Malik, actor Aadar Malik, singer Anmol Malik, designer Ada Malik, and event organiser, Kashish Malik.

As soon as the news was confirmed, many celebrities took to their social media handle to pour their condolence messages. Armaan Malik dropped a throwback video featuring himself and his late grandmother. The singer also penned an emotional note as he mourned Bilquis' death. He wrote, "Lost my best friend today… my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you," he wrote with a red heart emoticon.

Celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Neeti Mohan, Vardhan Puri, Isha Bhansali, Kunaal Vermaa, Harshdeep Kaur, and several others paid tribute to Bilquis in the comments box of the post. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Lots of love & strength to you and your family Armaan.. Dadiji will always be proud of you." Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, "So sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences and prayers to you & the family."

Amaal Malik, too, shared a monochrome throwback video and a pair of pictures featuring Bilquis, Armaan, and himself. He said that it "was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today". Amaal penned, "I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen… As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture. There was never any one before , nor will there be any one after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner… You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us."

