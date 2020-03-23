Coronavirus Scare: Anubhav Sinha Urges Grain Distribution For Needy, Ronit Roy Contributes

In the recent outbreak of the terrifying Coronavirus, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has asked for volunteers to help him distribute the food grains for the needy. Anubhav Sinha took to his social media handle to urge people to volunteer for the food grain distribution. Anubhav Sinha further asked the volunteers within 3-4km of the Infinity Mall in Andheri to help him pick up the grains from that area and distribute it to the needy.

Anubhav Sinha asked for volunteers for grain distribution amidst the coronavirus outbreak

Through a range of tweets, Anubhav Sinha stated that this initiative amidst the Coronavirus outbreak will be for two weeks. The Thhapaad director also offered to distribute the grains to the stray animals amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Check out Anubhav Sinha's tweets.

Hi friends. I am looking for some volunteers within 3-4 Km of Infiniti Andheri. People who will pick up grains from Near Infiniti and take them to 3-4 different areas for distribution to the needy. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 22, 2020

Hopefully twice a week. We will see as it develops. You should have

1. Info- where you want to take it. Who needs it.

2. Hopefully a vehicle.



You can respond on my FB page https://t.co/sL3GR4pXKV — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 22, 2020

Also need volunteers for food for stray Animals. volunteers within 3-4 Km of Infiniti Andheri. People who will pick up food from Near Infiniti and take them to 3-4 different areas. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 22, 2020

Hopefully twice a day. You could choose day/night. We will see as it develops. You should have

1. Info- where you want to take it.

2. Hopefully a vehicle.



You can respond on my FB page https://t.co/SLlnIxws7M — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 22, 2020

Ronit Roy offered to help Anubhav Sinha in this initiative

Anubhav received prompt support from actor Ronit Roy. Ronit Roy replied to him saying that he has a workforce at home which can help with the noble initiative. Ronit Roy also offered to contribute some money and work out the safety issue.

Will do right away Ronit. Thanks a lot. https://t.co/isEAvRjTDN — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 22, 2020

