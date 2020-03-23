Ligue 1 Set To Be Suspended Until June 15 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Report

Ligue 1 will not resume before June 15, claims Premiere Ligue president Bernard Caiazzo. Ligue 1 was suspended until April fearing the coronavirus outbreak. The whole of Europe, particularly, Italy, Spain and France have suffered a major blow and are in complete lockdown due to the outbreak of the contagious virus.

Also Read | Coronavirus France: Ligue 1, Ligue 2 games suspended after Covid-19 crisis

Ligue 1 coronavirus situation: Coronavirus outbreak affects league fixtures

Bernard Caiazzo is the president of the union which represents Ligue 1 clubs. The president is reportedly very eager to ensure that the Ligue 1 season is completed. However, he has also claimed that it will be difficult to resume the league again for the next three months. Caiazzo asserted that it was necessary to finish the season at all costs, even if it meant extending the season until July or August.

Ligue 1 coronavirus situation: Clubs accrue huge loss

The president has made shocking claims on the revenue loss that each club has accrued due to the escalating Ligue 1 coronavirus situation. He claimed that at present, clubs are incurring losses valued at €250 million per month. He further stated that they would aim to complete the remaining fixtures latest by June 15.

Also Read | France Ligue 1 to either be played behind closed doors or with 1000 spectators: Sports Min

Ligue 1 coronavirus situation: Coronavirus France lockdown impacts clubs

The president claimed that several Ligue 1 clubs will be facing bankruptcy until the union steps in to provide adequate help. Within six months, half of the Ligue 1 clubs would be compelled to file for bankruptcy fearing the financial losses due to the coronavirus France lockdown, said Caiazzo. He further stated that the five major European championships have already accrued losses valued at €4 billion, while the French championship is estimated to have suffered approximately €500-600 million in losses due to the coronavirus France lockdown.

Also Read | Neymar tops Ligue 1 salary charts with £600,000 per week, Kylian Mbappe comes second

Ligue 1 coronavirus situation: Ligue 1 players with coronavirus

Earlier, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe was tested for coronavirus after the player was diagnosed with fever. However, further tests turned out negative. South Korean international Hyun-Jun Suk, who plays for Ligue 2 side Troyes tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, there have been no further reports of any player testing positive for coronavirus in the French league.

Also Read | Neymar's brace helps PSG equal 80-year-old Ligue 1 record