Anupam Kher & Parineeti Chopra Perform Traditional Dance In Nepal; WATCH

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is always up for adventures. Even in his 60s, the actor's enthusiasm is a motivation for his fans and followers. The veteran actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming highly-anticipated film, Uunchai, along with Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra, in the mountains of Manang, Nepal. He along with his co-stars has been utilising his free time to explore the serene beauty of the country.

Kher, who is an active social media user, took to his verified Instagram handle and informed his fans that he has reached Manang in Nepal. He shared a fun video clip giving his fans a sneak peek of how he is spending his days in the neighbouring country. Scroll down to watch the video.

Anupam Kher & Parineeti Chopra in Manang, Nepal

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Anupam Kher dropped a video where he and Parineeti Chopra can be seen dancing happily as they receive a warm welcome from the local citizens of Manang district in Nepal. The duo can be seen dressed in casual winter outfits while exploring the country amid their free time. Sharing the video, Kher wrote, "Reached #Manang, Nepal and participated in the traditional welcome dance briefly. Then the oxygen level dropped. Great to be here. '#Uunchai' @UunchaitheMovie."

Earlier, Kher treated his fans with a glimpse from his trek from Namche Bazar in the neighboring country. The 66-year-old actor dropped a video where he can be seen going up on rocky stairs in cold weather. He can also be heard saying, "It is not easy but worth it," while describing his trek. As for the caption, he wrote, "A walk up the Namche Bazar in Nepal has been tough. Face is tanned. But it is beautiful! It is only when you push your possibilities you discover new horizons. And your own strength! I am enjoying the ups and downs of this tough terrain. Jai Ho!"

Anupam Kher is set to star alongside Boman Irani in the Sooraj Barjatya directorial, Uunchai. The film marks Kher's 520th venture. He announced the film, earlier this month, by sharing Sooraj Barjatya's photo with a clapboard. He wrote, 'Friends! The journey of my 520th film Uunchai begins. SoorajBarjatya was an assistant to Mahesh Bhatt in my 1st film Saaransh. This is my fourth film with this cinema genius. Working with @rajshrifilms is bliss and a blessing! I really had to coax camera-shy Sooraj for this pic. Thank you! Please bless.'

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher