Anupam Kher Enjoys The Ups And Downs Of Tough Terrains While Trekking In Nepal; Watch

Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher is always up for adventures. Being in his 60s, the actor is a motivation of fitness for all his fans. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film Uunchai along with Boman Irani in the mountains of Lukla, Nepal. The actor is also utilising his free time in exploring the serenity of the neighbouring country. He recently shared a glimpse from his trek from Namche Bazar, Nepal.

Anupam Kher is an active Instagram user and often treats his fans with glimpses from his daily life. The actor is currently exploring the mountains of Nepal and is making sure to keep his fans updated. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the 66-year-old recently shared a video from his trek to Namche Bazar in Nepal. In the video, he was seen going up on rocky stairs in cold weather. He also said, "It is not easy but worth it," while describing his trek. In the caption, the New Amsterdam actor wrote, "A walk up the Namche Bazar in Nepal has been tough. Face is tanned. But it is beautiful! It is only when you push your possibilities you discover new horizons. And your own strength! I am enjoying the ups and downs of this tough terrain. Jai Ho![sic]."

Anupam Kher announces 'Uunchai'

Anupam Kher is set to star alongside Boman Irani in the Sooraj Barjatya directorial, Uunchai. The film would mark Kher's 520th venture. He announced the film, earlier this month, by sharing Sooraj Barjatya's photo with a clapboard. He wrote, "Friends! The journey of my 520th film Uunchai begins. SoorajBarjatya was an assistant to Mahesh Bhatt in my 1st film Saaransh. This is my fourth film with this cinema genius. Working with @rajshrifilms is bliss and a blessing! I really had to coax camera-shy Sooraj for this pic. Thank you! Please bless[sic]."

Anupam Kher also shared his look from the film. He recently shared a monochrome photo of him. In the photo, he wore winter clothes with a muffler. He also put on a wig and huge glasses. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "The sun will drive away my clouds!! :)[sic]." His fans were thrilled to see his first look and wished him the best for his film.

(Image: @anupamkher/Instagram)