Anupam Kher & Vicky Kaushal Pay Tributes To Bhagat Singh On His 115th Birth Anniversary

On 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, celebrities like Anupam Kher and Vicky Kaushal penned special posts remembering the revolutionary freedom fighter. One of the most powerful leaders during the British Rule in India, Bhagat Singh became a symbol of the country's independence movement at a young age.

Both Kher and Vicky Kaushal shared the legend's picture on their social media handles as they paid tributes. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also penned a note on Bhagat Singh's Birth Anniversary and said that the late leader's courage greatly motivates the whole nation.

Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 28, The Kashmir Files actor shared a picture of Bhagat Singh and penned a note in Hindi which loosely translates to, "Heartfelt tributes and salutes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birthday. Jai Hind!" On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal also paid tribute via his Instagram story. Take a look.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi also paid homage to the revolutionary. "I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation," he tweeted. Alongside the message, he posted a four-minute-long video as a tribute to Bhagat Singh.

I bow to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on his Jayanti. His courage motivates us greatly. We reiterate our commitment to realise his vision for our nation. pic.twitter.com/0mxyWEcqEo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

It is to mention that the PM has announced that the Chandigarh airport will be renamed after Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the late legend. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' session, he mentioned, "It has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It had been in waiting for a long time."

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907. He was a charismatic revolutionary who took part in the India’s independence movement. He was hanged in 1931 for the murder of Officer JP Saunders in the city of Lahore (then in India).

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ @VICKYKAUSHAL09/ TWITTER/ @NARENDRAMODI)