Anupam Kher Lands In Agra To Shoot His 532nd Film, Captures Amazing View Of Beautiful City

Anupam Kher recently jetted off to Agra to shoot for his 532nd film, the details of which are yet unknown. The Kashmir Files actor took to social media and shared a stunning view of the city, mentioning he will delve into the particulars of his upcoming project soon. The actor has had a successful year in terms of work, with his recent films like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 becoming blockbuster hits.

Anupam Kher lands in Agra for the shoot of his 532nd film

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, September 27, Anupam Kher shared a video recorded seconds before he landed in Agra, treating fans with picturesque views of the iconic city. In the caption, the actor mentioned, "Landed in the beautiful city of #Agra to shoot for my 532nd film! Will give you the details of the film soon! Jai Ho!" Take a look.

Landed in the beautiful city of #Agra to shoot for my 532nd film! Will give you the details of the film soon! Jai Ho!🌺😍 pic.twitter.com/J46X7eIJbC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 27, 2022

Reacting to the announcement of his new movie, fans dropped comments like -- "You’re a great actor and even better human being. Good luck with the new movie." and "Hope you had a safe flight, Anupam Sir.. All the very best for your new project."

Anupam Kher recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his next, Tiger Nageshwar Rao, which stars Ravi Teja, South star Nassar, Murali Sharma, Sidharth Bhardwaj and more. It has been directed by Vamsee.

Sharing glimpses alongside the movie's cast and crew, Anupam Kher penned a gratitude note that read, "And it is a #wrap for me for my Telugu film #TigerNageshwarRao directed by @DirVamsee and produced by @AAArtsOfficial! Such a pleasure to work with legendary #Nassar Saab and a team of talented actors and technicians! Will miss you all. Till we meet again!"

And it is a #wrap for me for my Telugu film #TigerNageshwarRao directed by @DirVamsee and produced by @AAArtsOfficial! Such a pleasure to work with legendary #Nassar Saab and a team of talented actors and technicians! Will miss you all. Till we meet again! 😍🙏 #Movies #Nassar pic.twitter.com/JKKjDJwtNR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 25, 2022

On the work front, he will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's political drama Emergency as well as Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMPKHER)