Anupam Kher Announces Upcoming Film The Room, Reunites With Khosla Ka Ghosla Co-star

Bollywood legend Anupam Kher has recently announced his upcoming film, tentatively titled, The Room. Kher’s next film is slated to be a thriller and comes from director Sikandar Sidhu. The Room will be the 536th film of Anupam Kher’s career.

Anupam Kher took to Instagram in order to announce his upcoming film. She shared a set of pictures from The Room’s set. In one of the pictures, Kher is seen posing with Parvin Dabas, who previously appeared alongside Kher in Khosla Ka Ghonsla. While Anupam Kher wore a grey suit paired with a maroon tie for contrast, Parvin Dabas donned a white shirt with yellow-purple prints of fishes over it.

The Kashmir Files actor wrote a lengthy caption on the post. He began by saying, originally in Hindi, “Work should keep on going.” Anupam described the film as an “edge of the seat” thriller. He also appreciated Sikandar Sidhu, saying that the director is an LA-based Indian director, and added that Sanjay Sean Patel, the film’s producer, is an Indian American.

More on Anupam Kher’s career

Anupam Kher’s career in Bollywood has spanned four decades. The star has been part of films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khosla Ka Ghonsla, A Wednesday, and Lamhe. He has also been part of several international projects such as Kumail Nanjiani’s Oscar winner The Big Sick and Silver Linings Playbook.

After the success of his film The Kashmir Files with Vivek Agnihotri, the 68-year-old star is collaborating with him again on The Vaccine War. The film is slated for a release on August 15. Moreover, he will be in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency, and Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino.