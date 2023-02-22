Kangana Ranaut On Emergency Release Date: 'Bollywood Mafia Running Panic Meets'

Kangana Ranaut has shared an update about her upcoming film Emergency. The actor, who had narrowed down October 20 as her film's release date, has now decided to change it. After the makers of Ganapath unveiled the film's release date on Wednesday, which happens to be October 20, Kangana in a series of tweets revealed that she will now not release her film on the said date. She added that she will announce Emergency's new release date only a month before along with the film's trailer.

Kangana, once again slammed the Bollywood industry for choosing the same release date as her for their films alleging them of having panic meetings.

Her tweets read, "When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, with in a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar (cont)."

"Announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October,ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (cont)," Kangana wrote in another tweet.

"Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho?"

More about Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will mark her directorial debut. The Queen actor will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film will also star Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry in important roles.

Other than Emergency, Kangana will also be seen in the films Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and a biopic, where she will be seen playing the role of legendary theater artist Noti Binodini.