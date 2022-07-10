Anupam Kher Announces Wrap Of 'Kaagaz 2'; Expresses His Gratitude To Makers & UP CM Yogi

Seasoned actor Anupam Kher is all set to impress the audience with his impeccable acting skills in his forthcoming film Kaagaz 2. The film is a sequel to the 2021 biographical comedy film of the same name. Kaagaz 2 will reunite Kher with his actor-director friend Satish Kaushik who helmed the original film.

Ever since the film was announced, Anupam Kher is quite active in sharing every update on the project. From treating fans with some fun behind the scene visuals to giving them a deeper insight about the film, Anupam Kher is constant in sharing every detail about Kaagaz 2.

Recently, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a post announcing the wrap of Kaagaz 2. Along with the videos and pictures, the Special 26 actor also penned a sweet note expressing his gratitude to CM Yogi and the makers of Kaagaz 2.

Anupam Kher announces Kaagaz 2's wrap

On Sunday, Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos that perfectly summed up Kher's journey filming Kaagaz 2 in Lucknow. Sharing the glimpses, the veteran actor revealed in the caption that he 'finished two films in a time span of 40 days.' Morever he also thanked Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath and the entire administration for 'facilitating the shoot smoothly.'

The actor wrote, "Finally wrapped my shooting of #Kaagaz2 in Lucknow! I finished two films in a time span of 40days. Thanks to my producers, directors, co actors and crew for their love. Would also like to congratulate and thank Chief Minister of UP @myogi_adityanath ji & the entire administration for facilitating our shoot so smoothly. It was an absolute pleasure to shoot here. Jai Ho! 🙏🌺 #Kaagaz2 #TheSignature #JoyOfActing #Cinema."

Anupam Kher announces Kaagaz 2

Earlier, while briefing fans about his new project Kaagaz 2 on his Instagram, Anupam Kher expressed his delight about being on an amazing journey in Bollywood. "Friends, 526 films in these 28 years have only been [possible because of the love and blessings showered upon by you all. Your prayers, blessings, constant love, and all have made me who I am today.", he wrote.

