Anupam Kher Bonds With Author Jay Shetty In Beverly Hills Over A 'delicious' Dinner

As Anupam Kher has been touring various cities of the USA for his show, Zindagi Ka Safar, he keeps sharing fun and interesting glimpses of his journey on social media. Recently, he met the popular English author, Jay Shetty, who was a Hindu monk earlier and bonded with him over dinner. He even shared fun and goofy glimpses on social media of their quality time together. All their fans were excited to see them together and expressed their amazement in the comment section.

Anupam Kher meets Jay Shetty in Beverly Hills

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a series of photos and videos in which he can be seen spending some quality time with author Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia Shetty. He added a video clip in which Jay Shetty can be seen addressing the camera and telling how grateful they were that they got to spend a wonderful evening with Anupam Kher. He further stated how inspired they were with his words and the wonderful stories he shared with them. Anupam Kher then mentioned how he came specially to meet Jay Shetty and his wife and added how happy he was. They even complimented the lady capturing their video and referred to her as the best cameraperson ever. Kher posted a few more memories. He shared a photo in which the three of them can be seen candidly posing for the camera and a video clip in which Jay Shetty can be seen trying to teach the lady that she needs to say ‘action’ before she begins to capture the video.

In the caption, Anupam Kher wrote how he spent a wonderful evening with Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi. Stating further about their meeting, he added, “I spent one of the most memorable evenings with these two wonderful people @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia !! Full of laughter, amazing anecdotes and great inspirational stories. Thank you my friends for your love, warmth and the most delicious dinner! And #Irene who we randomly asked to take our pics turned out to be a force of nature. She was real and hilarious.”.

Several fans were excited to see them together and poured hearts and heart-eyed emojis into the comment section while many others praised Anupam Kher on how he was one of the best actors in Bollywood. Even Jay Shetty took to the comment section and mentioned that it was a wonderful evening. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

