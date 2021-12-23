Anupam Kher Bumps Into Great Khali; Looks At Him In Disbelief Over His Height; See Pics

Actor Anupam Kher is quite active on his social media handle and he keeps sharing posts where he gives a sneak peek to his fans' about his latest ongoing projects. He also keeps sharing powerful inspirational quotes to inspire and motivate his followers. A few days back Anupam Kher shared a post with the ever-green actress Madhuri Dixit and now, the Aiyyary actor took to his Koo handle and shared a picture with The Great Khali.

Sharing a picture of him posing with Khali, Anupam Kher is all praises for Khali for his politeness and kind-hearted nature. Anupam Kher writes: "I really look up to him. He is polite. He is soft spoken. He is a kind hearted person. And he is really taaaalllllll. He is #TheGreatKhali". He also expresses his gratitude and further adds "Always pleasure meeting you my friend!! #Khali #Great #ProudIndian #ProfessionalWrestler".Anupam Kher was looking fresh dressed in a white formal shirt along with blue jeans , whereas Khali was wearing a maroon coloured shirt pairing it with blue jeans.

Anupam Kher is very active on social media, he keeps posting inspirational and motivational posts on his Koo handle, he is always seen supporting the made-in -India app. A few days back he treated his fans' by Sharing a video with The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress Madhuri, who visited his acting academy.

Anupam Kher was last seen in his 2019 releases, The Accidental prime minister where he portrayed the role of our former prime minister Manmohan Singh. After which he was also seen in the film One Day: Justice Delivered, portraying the role of retired justice Tyagi.

Some of his next ventures include The Kashmir Files and Suraj Barjatya's Unnchai for which he is currently shooting. Unnchai is a multi-starer film with actors like Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika Thakur, and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

