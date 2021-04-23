Anupam Kher Calls For 'spreading Hope, Happiness And Goodness' As Nation Fights COVID-19

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram and spoke about "the world that is full of negativity" in the present situation. He shared a 2-minute video speaking about how one should change themselves for betterment in the ongoing pandemic. He said that instead of spreading negativity one must hope for good as “Hope is the HEART of Life.” Take a look at Anupam Kher's video below.

Anupam Kher speaks about the current situation of the world

Anupam Kher's latest video started with the actor narrating what his grandfather used to say about the characteristics of a good human. One could figure out about a person's character on bad days. Not necessarily his bad days, but on days when the situation around him is not right and how he deals with it. He realized that the truth of his grandfather’s teaching and observation is visible in the present situation.

Speaking further he said that all of us are going through a very tough time and almost one person from every family in the world has been infected by the virus. The disease has been created by nature and not human but how one treats the other defines what kind of a person they are. If one is good, he would spread positivity around him and support the other. The kind one will spread love, hope and thank the COVID warriors such as doctors, medical staff, organizations and more.

On the other hand, if one is cruel, unhappy with himself then he would spread similar vibes around. He had a request for such people that if they cannot change themselves for a lifetime, they should at least change themselves for a few days while in the middle of a global pandemic. He said one and all must show Humanity towards each other and spread hope all around. He ended the video by saying, “Hope is the heart of life, let’s spread hope, let’s spread happiness and goodness.”

In his caption, he wrote, “Hope is the HEART of Life. The world is full of negativity and pessimism right now. People are suffering!! Everybody is losing somebody or the else to this horrific disease. They need to heal. Even people who are always cynical and negative need to change! Let’s spread hope and goodness in these difficult times. Love and prayers for everyone! Please share this video if you can! #Pandemic #PowerOfOptimism #Hope #Goodness”.

(Promo Image source: Anupam Kher's Instagram)

