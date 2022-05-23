Anupam Kher Calls Himself 'bald & Beautiful' After Meeting Man With 'unique' Hairstyle

Actor Anupam Kher keeps his fans updated by posting intriguing and entertaining content on his social media space. Now, on Monday, he uploaded a video of his short yet hilarious interaction with an LA-based bartender who had a 'unique' hairstyle. Calling himself 'bold and beautiful', Kher praised the man for his hairstyle, stating that he can 'only dream about' it.

Anupam Kher interacts with a man with 'unique' hairstyle

Taking to his official Twitter account, Anupam Kher dropped a video which sees him interacting with a bartender as the former introduces him to the camera, asking about his 'unique' hairstyle which took 12 years to grow. Kher hilariously said, "I am so happy to see you. Maybe one day, I hope, I will be having this kind of hairstyle. It’ll be nice."

Sharing the video, Anupam captioned it, “Encounters in LA: I met @cocktailsbyhawk (Saeed) at a supermarket! He was kind and supportive enough to let me talk to him about his unique hairstyle. Initially, I thought it was a wig. But then he confirmed that it is his own hair. Amazing. I wonder how he manages to sleep with his hair! Anything can happen #BaldAndTheBeautiful#Hairstyle#Bald. (sic)"

Recently, Anupam Kher garnered tremendous praise for his latest released film, The Kashmir Files, also starring Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty among others. Based on the real events of the horrifying Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place in 1990s, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial gives a heart-wrenching narration of the victims and sheds light on the genocide, an incident that was lost in the pages of history books for over three decades. The movie is now on India's highest grosser film list after it crossed the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

Anupam Kher on the work front

On the professional front, Kher recently wrapped up filming for his forthcoming film, Uunchai. Uunchai is touted to be one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. The film will mark the collaboration of some of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Apart from them, Nafisa Sodhi will also be seen in the movie.

(Image: @anupampkher/Instagram)