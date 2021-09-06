Anupam Kher Celebrates 13 Years Of 'A Wednesday'; Says 'It Means The World To Me!'

A Wednesday is one of the most iconic Bollywood movies that featured the prolific actors, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead role. As the film recently clocked 13 years, actor Anupam Kher penned a note for the team and thanked them for making him a part of the film. Many fans reacted to his social media post and exclaimed how much they loved his film.

A Wednesday clocks 13 years

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared the poster of his iconic movie, A Wednesday, in which he can be seen in an intense look with his co-star, Naseeruddin Shah, standing next to him. In the next picture, he added a snip of one of his scenes from the film.

In the caption, he mentioned that this film was one of the most iconic movies of their time and added that it completed 13 years the other day. He further shared a note of thanks to Neeraj Pandey, the writer-director of the film, along with the producers, Anjum Rizvi and Shital Bhatia for making him a part of this gem of a film. He further thanked the director for the love, warmth, and appreciation he has been receiving over the last 13 years and revealed that it meant the world to him.

Many fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and congratulated him and even showered hearts in the comment section. Some of them also stated how it was one of their favourite movies while some others stated how two of the legends were at their best in the film. Many fans were also delighted to know about the movie completing 13 successful years and shared fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to express their excitement. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.



Some of the other popular cast of the movie included actors namely Jimmy Sheirgill as Inspector Arif Khan, Aamir Bashir as Inspector Jai Pratap Singh, Alok Narula as Raj Sharma, Rohitash Gaud as Ikhlaque Ahmed, Mukesh S Bhatt as Khurshid Lala, Chetan Pandit as Chief Minister Sunil Nigvekar and more. The movie was released in 2008 and received a number of prestigious awards.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM