Anupam Kher Confirms Sooraj Barjatya's 'Oonchai'; Displays Co-star Boman Irani's Skill

27 years ago, Anupam Kher had starred in Sooraj Barjatya's film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The actor-filmmaker then worked together in the Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao-starrer Vivah in 2006 and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. As the director geared up to take up his next film, the veteran actor is once again a part of the cast.

Though an official confirmation about the movie is yet to be made, the cast seemed to get ready for the shoot. Anupam Kher and Boman Irani have set off for their journey with the movie.

Anupam Kher confirms Oonchai, sets off for shooting

Anupam Kher posted pictures from the Mumbai airport where the actor duo was waiting for their flight. The DDLJ star shared that the candid pictures were clicked by his co-star Boman Irani, who was a photographer before taking the plunge into the world of acting.

He wrote that he 'suddenly' realised that it was time to start something new and 'trust the magic of new beginnings'.

He used the hashtag 'Oonchai' in the caption, which confirmed the title, as being reported before. The veteran actor also tagged the handle of Rajshri Films, the production house that is backing the banner and also used the hashtag Sooraj Barjatya, confirming the collaboration with the Hum Sath Sath Hain director.

As per reports, the movie will star legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, marking the first-time collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. Among the other members of the cast include Danny Dengongpa. As per reports, the story will revolve around a theme of friendship around the four characters. Parineeti Chopra and veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sarika are set to be the female leads of the movie.

As per reports, the film will go on floors in Nepal.

Meanwhile, among the other projects in his kitty include Shiv Shastri Balboa, which he completed during his recent two month stay in the USA. Kher also conducted 7 shows of Zindagi Ka Safar.

He has also been in the news for being conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Hindu University of America.