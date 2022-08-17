Anupam Kher Drops Pic Of '2 Superstars' Featuring Him & Kartik Aaryan; 'Time Is Changing'

Actor Anupam Kher's latest release The Kashmir Files was a massive hit, while Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan left the audience amazed with his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently. Both The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 created a sensation across the globe by raking unexpected earnings at the Box Office. While Kartik Aaryan-starrer film grossed Rs 250 crore worldwide, Kher's film, which was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, raked ₹337.23 crores globally.

Anupam Kher poses for a happy picture with Kartik Aaryan

Now, on Wednesday, the Special 26 actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of 'two superstars' featuring him and Kartik Aaryan. The duo posed for a selfie and looked adorable together as they point their respective figures at each other while flaunting a smile. While the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor looked dapper in a purple t-shirt teamed up with a beige jacket, Anupam Kher opted for a white t-shirt and black shirt over it. Take a look at it here:

Sharing the picture, The Kashmir Files actor penned a long note, which read, "SUPERSTARS: Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a #SuperStar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two SUPERSTARS. At least this year for me! My film #KashmirFiles made 350crores worldwide and @kartikaaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 earned close to 250 crores."

Kher even shed light on how time has been changing in the film industry. He wrote, "Time is changing and so is the audience's taste and the system. Who had ever imagined that a day will come when my film #KashmirFiles in the lead will do business of 350cr? It is a good churning! I welcome the change. Hope you all do too! It was such a pleasure to meet #Kartik recently! He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar. मैं तो लगभग पिछले 40 से दौड़ रहा हूँ।और भी बहुत साल अभी दौड़ना है और कार्तिक जैसे नौजवानों के साथ कम्पीट करना है! जय हो!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHsi #SelfPraise #Truth #Journey #MagicOfCinema".

