On the occasion of the birthday of Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan, while many celebrities penned heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor, even Anupam Kher wished the director by sharing interesting glimpses of them together from the latter’s birthday bash. The photos also depicted that many other notable Bollywood actors attended the director’s birthday bash including Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav and others.

Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and more at David Dhawan's birthday party

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a series of photos from David Dhawan’s birthday bash. In the first photo, he can be seen wearing a casual white t-shirt with a black shirt on. On the other hand, David Dhawan sported a cool tripped t-shirt while posing with the actor for the camera. In the next one, they both were seen posing for the camera with the Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik while in the next one, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav joined them.

In the caption, Anupam Kher penned a note revealing how they all were together at David Dhawan’s birthday bash and added how they all have spent some morale time in the past. While signing off, he hailed that they all were the best with the hashtag ‘Friends.’

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher