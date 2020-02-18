Anupam Kher Meets Gary Kirsten, Reveals Coach's Favourite Cricketer From World Cup Squad

The memories of the 2011 World Cup were freshened once again on Tuesday as Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Award for ‘Greatest Sporting Moment’, of being lifted by his teammates after the victory, in the past 20 years. If India won the World Cup, there was one person who played a major role in it, coach Gary Kirsten. Hours before ‘Master Blaster’ collected his award in Berlin, Anupam Kher met the former South African batsman in Boston.

The veteran actor shared pictures after his lecture at an institute bonding with ‘amazing people.’ The A Wednesday star went gaga over Kirsten, terming it ‘refreshing’ to talk to him.

Kher also revealed Kirsten’s favourite cricketer. Yes, the player is an Indian and one who he has coached before. One could expect Sachin Tendulkar to be the answer, but his favourite cricketer was the then Captain, and one who hit the winning six in the match-winning knock at the Wankhede Stadium in the final, MS Dhoni.

The 64-year-old, who had played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, also shared that he was happy to know the fact.

Here’s the post

The dinner last night after my lecture at @indiaconf2020 was with some amazing people! But highlight was meeting the great cricketer & former Indian coach @GK_CA. Chatting with him was so refreshing. Happy to know that Dhoni is his most favourite cricketer. Jai Ho!! 🙏😍🤓 pic.twitter.com/IArqHIALG5 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 17, 2020

After helping India win the World Cup, Kirsten’s stint ended and he went on to coach the South African team and even Royal Challengers Bangalore. He, however, has not been able to replicate the success since then. Kirsten is also among the most successful batsmen for South Africa, scoring over 14,000 runs across formats.

