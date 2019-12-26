SA Vs Eng: Dean Elgar Joins Gary Kirsten In Unwanted South African Record Club

England pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the first fast bowler in the history of cricket to play 150 Test matches at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The veteran bowler, who has been the vital cog of England's bowling set up in the longest format of the game, marked the big occasion by picking up the wicket of South African opener Dean Elgar in the first ball of the Boxing Day Test match. Anderson became the fifth bowler in this decade to claim a wicket off the first ball of a Test match and joined an exclusive club of bowlers who have done the same previously.

Also Read: James Anderson Strikes Gold On The Very First Ball In His 150th Test Match

SA vs Eng: Dean Elgar's dismissal of the first ball by James Anderson

South Africa Test opener Dean Elgar, who is known to grind it out in difficult circumstances, was dismissed on the first ball of the Boxing Day Test. James Anderson bowled the ball wide outside the leg stump but it took a deflection of Dean Elgar's bat before going into the gloves of England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Anderson, along with other England team members, appealed instantly as umpire Chris Gaffaney raised his finger to give the batsman out.

Also Read: Gary Kirsten Is The Front-runner To Become England's Head Coach

Also Read: James Anderson Seeks Manchester City’s Help In Regaining Fitness

SA vs Eng: Dean Elgar joins Gary Kirsten in unwanted record

Dean Elgar thus became only the fourth South African batsman to be dismissed on the first ball of a Test match. This comes 21 years after the season Gary Kirsten was dismissed by Curtly Ambrose at Cape Town. Jimmy Cook and Eddie Barlow are the other two South Africans in this unwanted list. Overall, it was only the 32nd time in Test cricket that a player suffered the unfortunate fate of being dismissed off the first ball of a Test match.

Also Read: Injured Photographer Delays Play In Boxing Day Test Between South Africa & England

SA vs Eng: Stuart Broad beats James Anderson in darts

Earlier ahead of the Boxing Day Test match, Stuart Broad and James Anderson were involved in a tough competition as they decided to prove who among them were the best in the game of darts. Neither of them could manage to hit the bull's eye in the beginning and there were occasions where it was a case of so near yet so far. Other than those two, there was also a person present over there, who was supposedly an instructor. The person could be heard giving advice as to what target should be set while the two participants looked to get the better of each other.

In the end, Stuart Broad got the better of Jimmy Anderson and was seen celebrating in joy. The two then shared a hug. While Broad has all pumped up post a win over his new-ball partner in Tests, Jimmy seemed to be gutted and gave a disgruntled look.